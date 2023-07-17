Community Submitted

Saturday, July 22, 2023

“The Holy O” at Capital Fringe

1025 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, DC
Georgetown

Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15

About This Event

Vera is contemplating becoming a nun but has never considered celibacy one of her virtues. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading to the audience becoming characters from her past and saints in her present. As Vera’s story unfolds, it is intertwined with other women’s stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality with humor and heart. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.
Performance Details:
Sunday, July 16 @ 7:30 pm
Saturday, July 22 @ 9:40 pm
Sunday, July 23 @ 7:55 pm

Enter on 30th Street

This Production is part of the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival, a program of the Washington, DC non-profit Capital Fringe.

Tags

ArtistsPerforming arts

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, July 22, 2023 09:40 pm
Doors open at 09:25 pm

Location

Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre
View Map