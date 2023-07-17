“The Holy O” at Capital Fringe

Vera is contemplating becoming a nun but has never considered celibacy one of her virtues. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading to the audience becoming characters from her past and saints in her present. As Vera’s story unfolds, it is intertwined with other women’s stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality with humor and heart. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.

Performance Details:

Sunday, July 16 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 22 @ 9:40 pm

Sunday, July 23 @ 7:55 pm

Enter on 30th Street

This Production is part of the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival, a program of the Washington, DC non-profit Capital Fringe.