The Hip Hop R&B Yacht Party Memorial Day Weekend

WE OUTSIDE!!! THE HIP HOP R&B YACHT PARTY is the only party you want to be at on Memorial Day Weekend!!! Get ready to dance to your faves from the 90’s and 2000’s all the way up to current hits spun by 2 of DMV’s best DJ’s. The beautiful Catherine Marie Yacht holds over 200 people comfortably so there’s plenty of room inside the cabin or atop the deck to get comfy or to get down! 3 levels of entertainment including 2 full bars, open-air rooftop, and climate controlled interior. There also will be catered food from Everyday People DC for sale on the cruise. We will be leaving from The Annapolis Dock for a 3 hour cruise across the Severn River and Chesapeake Bay. This party always sells out fast, so act quick and reserve your spot on the yacht today!!! WHEN: SUNDAY MAY 26, 2024 WHERE: Annapolis City Dock, Dock St., Annapolis, MD 21401 TIME: 4:45pm-8pm DJ’S: DJ P-DRAMA and DJ RUN IT BACK JACK