Sunday, May 26, 2024

The Hip Hop R&B Yacht Party Memorial Day Weekend

Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401
MD

Annapolis City Dock

$70+

About This Event

WE OUTSIDE!!!

THE HIP HOP R&B YACHT PARTY is the only party you want to be at on Memorial Day Weekend!!! Get ready to dance to your faves from the 90’s and 2000’s all the way up to current hits spun by 2 of DMV’s best DJ’s.

The beautiful Catherine Marie Yacht holds over 200 people comfortably so there’s plenty of room inside the cabin or atop the deck to get comfy or to get down!

3 levels of entertainment including 2 full bars, open-air rooftop, and climate controlled interior. There also will be catered food from Everyday People DC for sale on the cruise.

We will be leaving from The Annapolis Dock for a 3 hour cruise across the Severn River and Chesapeake Bay.

This party always sells out fast, so act quick and reserve your spot on the yacht today!!!

WHEN: SUNDAY MAY 26, 2024

WHERE: Annapolis City Dock, Dock St., Annapolis, MD 21401

TIME: 4:45pm-8pm

DJ’S: DJ P-DRAMA and DJ RUN IT BACK JACK

HOP ABOARD AND GET READY TO ENJOY:

💢A 3 Hour Party Cruise aboard The Catherine Marie Yacht.

💢2 full service bars.

💢90s/2000’s Hip Hop and R&B Faves and more spun by 2 Top DJs in a fun party atmosphere.

💢Board games and cards to play in the main cabin.

💢Stunning scenic views of the Annapolis Harbor and Chesapeake Bay.

💢3 levels to chill and party on and plenty of seating including an open air rooftop and 2 Large Climate Controlled Indoor Areas.

💢Air-cooled Restrooms.

💢Hungry?? No Worries. There will be food available from Everyday People DC to purchase throughout the cruise while supplies last.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRUISE:

💢BE PUNCTUAL because this is not a party to be late for. Check-in begins at 4:00pm at the end of the Annapolis Dock.

💢Boarding begins at 4:45pm and the yacht will leave at 5pm SHARP (Rain or Shine). THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS OR TRANSFERS GIVEN IF YOU ARE LATE OR DON’T SHOW UP. NO ONE WILL BE LET ON THE BOAT ONCE THE GATE CLOSES. We will return at 8pm.

💢If the boat party is canceled for any reason, you will receive a refund on the card that was used to purchase the ticket.

💢REFUNDS or TRANSFERS may be requested for review up to 7 days before the start of the event.

NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED ON THE CATHERINE MARIE YACHT INCLUDING VAPES.

EMAIL [email protected] for any inquiries, table reservations, or private booking quotes. On the day of the event please call 202.656.6075 for any questions. We will not respond to emails or Dm’s on the day of the event.

This is a 21 and over event. No exceptions.

We can’t wait to see you on the Yacht!!!

