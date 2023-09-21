Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Hip Hop Halloween Bar Crawl 2023

2100 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
U Street

Multiple Venues

$10-$20

The biggest and best Hip Hop Halloween Bar Crawl in DC is back!

Come out in your best costume, hop around to the hottest bars on the strip, dance to the dopest DJs in the DMV, and don’t forget…DRINK!!

9 popular U Street venues and 9 of the best DJ’s will be lighting it up for 8 hours of nonstop partying. $100 Costume Contest. Free Swag. It would be scary to miss this event. Get your tickets quickly before they disappear!

Saturday, October 28, 2023 02:00 pm

Multiple Venues
