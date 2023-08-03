The Greenway Reading Series at People’s Book

Hear from local artists Malik Thompson and Dine Watson.
Malik Thompson is a Black queer man from Washington, DC. His work is featured in MQR Mixtape, Voicemail Poems, Poet Lore, and other places. He has received support from Lambda Literary, Obsidian Foundation, Brooklyn Poets, Cave Canem, and other organizations.
Bernardine (Dine) Watson is a nonfiction writer and poet who lives in Washington. She has written on social policy issues for many major foundations, nonprofit organizations, and for the Washington Post Health and Science section and She the People blog. Her poetry has been published in numerous journals and anthologies. Dine is a member of the 2015 class of the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities Poet in Progress Program and the 2017 and 2018 classes of the Hurston Wright Foundation’s Summer Writers’ Workshop for Poetry. Her memoir: Transplant won the 2023 Washington Writers’ Publishing House prize for nonfiction.
