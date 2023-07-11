Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Great Zucchini Hosts Kids & Paws Festival

7581 Colshire Dr. Mclean, VA
Tysons Corner // McLean

Shipgarten

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Shipgarten, the top Tysons Corner restaurant for families, is hosting a Kids and Paws family festival with the Great Zucchini as the magical host on July 16th from 12-6pm. Join us for a magical day with the Great Zucchini and have an unforgettable day. There will be moonbounces, face painting, magic tricks, out door games and activities, and more. Shipgarten is dog friendly, on or off leash, so bring all family members, even the furry ones, to this full day of fun. We offer great food options for the entire family including the doggies. Come out to Shipgarten to make some forever family memories and experience some magic on July 16th.

Tags

Events

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 16, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Shipgarten
View Map