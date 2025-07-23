The Great Country Throwdown @ Clarendon Ballroom

Saddle up for the Clarendon Ballroom’s Great Country Throwdown!

Get ready to two-step your way through an all-out country takeover. For one day only, Clarendon Ballroom is transforming into a full-on Nashville inspired honky-tonk bar for a rowdy, boot-stompin’, whiskey-shootin’ good time. Throw on your boots, cowboy hats, and daisy dukes, and join us for a high-energy evening!

Fraylife+ members get the Free VIP Package when attending this event, which includes:

Free Skip the line

Free 1st Shooter

Free Bull Ride

What to expect:

High Energy Nashville Fun

Line Dancing Class (4-6 PM with Inspira Dance Inc.)

Live Country Band (6-9 PM featuring Leroy Burks and the Voodoo Whiskey Band)

Country Remix DJ

Mechanical Bull Rides

Games, & Giveaways

Photo Ops

Rodeo Specials (until 7pm):

$5 Domestic Beers

$5 Fireball

$6 Seltzers

$6 Rails

$6 Jim Beam Pineapple Shooter

$8 Sangria

Round up your crew and get ready to drink, dance, and ride your way through the Great Country Throwdown. Space is limited—don’t miss it.