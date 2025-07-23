The Great Country Throwdown @ Clarendon Ballroom

Saturday, July 26, 2025

3185 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon Arlington

Free

About This Event

Saddle up for the Clarendon Ballroom’s Great Country Throwdown!

Get ready to two-step your way through an all-out country takeover. For one day only, Clarendon Ballroom is transforming into a full-on Nashville inspired honky-tonk bar for a rowdy, boot-stompin’, whiskey-shootin’ good time. Throw on your boots, cowboy hats, and daisy dukes, and join us for a high-energy evening!

 

Fraylife+ members get the Free VIP Package when attending this event, which includes:

  • Free Skip the line
  • Free 1st Shooter
  • Free Bull Ride

🚨Click here to redeem this member perk.

🚨You must also register on Eventbrite to attend this even (registration is free).

Not a member? Learn more about membership and how to redeem this perk as well as countless others every month!

 

What to expect:

  • High Energy Nashville Fun
  • Line Dancing Class (4-6 PM with Inspira Dance Inc.)
  • Live Country Band (6-9 PM featuring Leroy Burks and the Voodoo Whiskey Band)
  • Country Remix DJ
  • Mechanical Bull Rides
  • Games, & Giveaways
  • Photo Ops

Rodeo Specials (until 7pm):

  • $5 Domestic Beers
  • $5 Fireball
  • $6 Seltzers
  • $6 Rails
  • $6 Jim Beam Pineapple Shooter
  • $8 Sangria

Round up your crew and get ready to drink, dance, and ride your way through the Great Country Throwdown. Space is limited—don’t miss it.

Neighborhood

Date

Saturday, July 26, 2025 04:00 pm

Location

