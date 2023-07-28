THE GARDEN 003

Step into “THE GARDEN,” the Sunday summer consumption series by Monko at Wild Days DC, nestled atop the vibrant Eaton Hotel.

Immerse yourself in an extraordinary experience where culture, music, and flower converge. With its enchanting rooftop ambiance, Wild Days DC sets the stage for an elevated gathering. Celebrate the canna lifestyle, unwind, connect, and indulge at “THE GARDEN.” Join us for this unforgettable experience and embrace curiosity at Wild Days DC in the Eaton Hotel.