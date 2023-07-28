Sunday, August 6, 2023

THE GARDEN 003

1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
Penn Quarter

Wild Days DC

Free GA // $750 VIP

About This Event

Step into “THE GARDEN,” the Sunday summer consumption series by Monko at Wild Days DC, nestled atop the vibrant Eaton Hotel.

Immerse yourself in an extraordinary experience where culture, music, and flower converge. With its enchanting rooftop ambiance, Wild Days DC sets the stage for an elevated gathering. Celebrate the canna lifestyle, unwind, connect, and indulge at “THE GARDEN.” Join us for this unforgettable experience and embrace curiosity at Wild Days DC in the Eaton Hotel.

Date

Sunday, August 6, 2023 04:00 pm

Location

Wild Days DC
