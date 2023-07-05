The FUNdamentals of Food Photography

Laura Chase will share her creative process in an inspiring and image rich presentation and discuss the technical details, equipment basics and creative aspects to consider to help build your food photography portfolio and develop your own style and vision. She’ll also discuss and demonstrate how to build a shot from the very beginning using available light (like what we might have at home in our own kitchens), as well as using a using a basic studio light setup.

Following the presentation, students will break into small groups and practice photographing food in different lighting conditions with her creative expertise and guidance to help along the way.