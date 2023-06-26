Friday, July 7, 2023

The Friday Funnies Showcase

1847 14th St. NW, DC
U Street

Cafe Saint-Ex

$1+

About This Event

FRIDAY night at 8 pm, see an excellent line-up of the top area comedians at THE FRIDAY FUNNIES SHOWCASE!

In Cafe Saint-Ex’s completely renovated basement (brand new stage, bar, lights, paint, ceilings), returns DC’s best comedy show. You’ll see the area’s top level of comics doing 8-10 minute sets from 8-10 pm. (over 21+)

Very limited tickets at a donate-what-you-want price (to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all laughers.)

This event is expected to sell out, so there will likely not be door sales.

Date

Friday, July 7, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Cafe Saint-Ex
