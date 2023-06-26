FRIDAY night at 8 pm, see an excellent line-up of the top area comedians at THE FRIDAY FUNNIES SHOWCASE!

In Cafe Saint-Ex’s completely renovated basement (brand new stage, bar, lights, paint, ceilings), returns DC’s best comedy show. You’ll see the area’s top level of comics doing 8-10 minute sets from 8-10 pm. (over 21+)

Very limited tickets at a donate-what-you-want price (to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all laughers.)

This event is expected to sell out, so there will likely not be door sales.