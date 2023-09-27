‘the feels’: an IRL evening for singles

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Art Out Loud
Selina Union Market & Cowork
Yours Truly Hotel
The Feels is an IRL event for monogamous, singles that fuses prompts + mini-meditations + compliments + somatic elements like eye gazes + hugs. It’s for you if you’re thoughtfully approaching dating, and want to meet others doing the same.
Ticket cost includes light bites, unlimited wine, zero proof cocktails + + access to a digital community of other locals who are also mindfully exploring dating.
Tickets are nearly sold out for 10/12, but there’s also a November 9th date!
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
