The Feels: A Mindful Queer Singles Event

The Feels is a queer, IRL dating event designed to build deeper connections. The 3 hour facilitated experience moves participants through paired work; in each dyad, there’s prompts, positive reflections and somatic elements like eye gazes. It’s designed to be the antidote to the bad behavior that online dating and tech more broadly has created; getting you out from behind your screen, connected to yourself and a community of people who’re equally interested in how we might treat each other better.

Data shows that 70% of all attendees walk out with the contact info for someone they’re excited about + that ‘the feels’ is 2x more effective than a typical singles event.

Ticket includes unlimited alcoholic & NA beverages + light bites.

Use the code “DCFRAY” for 20% off.