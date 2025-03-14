The Feels: A Mindful Queer Singles Event
Wednesday, March 26, 2025

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
Downtown

Yours Truly Hotel

From $72.50 | Use code DCFRAY for 20% off

The Feels is a queer, IRL dating event designed to build deeper connections. The 3 hour facilitated experience moves participants through paired work; in each dyad, there’s prompts, positive reflections and somatic elements like eye gazes. It’s designed to be the antidote to the bad behavior that online dating and tech more broadly has created; getting you out from behind your screen, connected to yourself and a community of people who’re equally interested in how we might treat each other better.

Data shows that 70% of all attendees walk out with the contact info for someone they’re excited about + that ‘the feels’ is 2x more effective than a typical singles event.

Ticket includes unlimited alcoholic & NA beverages + light bites.

Use the code “DCFRAY” for 20% off.

DatingEventsFood + DrinkLGBTQIA

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 06:30 pm
