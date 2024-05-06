The Feels: a mindful IRL experience for singles

Sunday, May 26th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
Yours Truly HotelMore details
Spring into a new dating experience with The Feels. The format fuses meditation + somatic elements like eye gazes + prompts + compliments. It’s designed to leave you feeling seen + heard. Developed in partnership with Columbia university, ongoing research shows its 2x more effective than a typical singles event + 70% of all attendees report walking out with the contact info for someone they’re excited about.
This is for the brave ones. You in?
InterestsDating
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
Share with friends