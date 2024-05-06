The Feels: a mindful IRL experience for singles
Thursday, May 16, 2024

District of Columbia US
Dupont Circle

Yours Truly Hotel

Ticket price includes a 90-min facilitated experience, unlimited wine, zero proof cocktails, light bites + access to a digital community of folks in DC who are also mindfully dating.

Spring into a new dating experience with The Feels. The format fuses meditation + somatic elements like eye gazes + prompts + compliments. It’s designed to leave you feeling seen + heard. Developed in partnership with Columbia university, ongoing research shows its 2x more effective than a typical singles event + 70% of all attendees report walking out with the contact info for someone they’re excited about.

This is for the brave ones. You in?

Thursday, May 16, 2024 01:45 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

