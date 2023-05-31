Community Submitted

Friday, June 23, 2023

The Family Feud Show: Presented by Hell Is Real Comedy

1601 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC
Brentwood

The Public Option

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10

About This Event

The DMV’s best comedians play Family Feud with insane questions answered by YOU, the audience! Fill out a survey while enjoying standup from 6 of the city’s best comedians, then watch them play Family Feud with your answers and try to guess what’s going on in your strange brain. Comedians featured have performed at the DC Improv, Comedy Loft, and more!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 23, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

The Public Option
View Map