At the height of the pandemic, Tom Joss (guitarist from Cleveland, OH) and Patrick James (bassist from Fort Worth, TX) began working on Joss’ repertoire of stripped down, groove-based rock n’ roll riffs. The duo then recruited Omar Delgado (singer from Caracas, Venezuela) and Pablo Contreras (drummer out of La Serena, Chile) to become The Exchange Project, a 50/50 American and Latino rock ensemble based in Washington, DC.

The Exchange Project (txpmusic.com; @txpband) combines high-energy fuzz drenched guitar, inspired intricate bass lines, apocalyptic drums and vocals that go from soulful baritone to full-out rock n’ roll snarl in less than a blink of your bloodshot eye. TXP started releasing singles in early 2023 and their first LP comes out July 28th, 2023. They will continue releasing new music in between studio sessions and playing the local DC rock scene.