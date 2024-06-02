The Drive-In at Union Market is back for the 12th season! It’s the perfect blend of movies and munchies with amazing concessions. From street food to Michelin-starred fine dining, experience it all at Union Market District. Bring your chairs and blankets for a cozy picnic-style setup in front of The Market. No tickets are needed to watch on Neal Place. See you there!

Alcohol purchased from Market vendors is permitted on Neal Place. Alcohol is not allowed in the parking lot. For those on foot, pack your chairs and blankets and set up shop in front of Union Market for great views and picnic-style entertainment. Tickets are not required to watch on Neal Place.



Movie audio will be transmitted through an FM radio transmitter and speakers placed on Neal Place. As always, all movies are shown with open captioning. The movie plays rain or shine!



Each movie showing costs $20 per car. “Sold Out” means that all 170 parking spaces have been reserved. All sales are final, no refunds issued.

* Please note the times below as they change with sunset

Friday, June 14: Mama Mia Sponsored by Sweetgreen

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father is told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA. (Rated PG-13, 1:48)

8:00 PM: Parking lot OPENS

8:35 PM: SUNSET

9:10 PM: MOVIE STARTS

Friday, July 12: Ratatouille Sponsored by The MO

A rat who can cook makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous Paris restaurant. (Rated G, 1:51)

8:00 PM: Parking lot OPENS

8:35 PM: SUNSET

9:05 PM: MOVIE STARTS

Friday, August 9: Hook

When Captain James Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit to challenge his old enemy. (Rated PG, 2:22)

7:30 PM: Parking lot OPENS

8:10 PM: SUNSET

8:45 PM: MOVIE STARTS

Friday, September 13: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

As a new threat to the galaxy rises, Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace. (Rated PG-13, 2:18)

6:30 PM: Parking lot OPENS

7:20 PM: SUNSET

7:45 PM: MOVIE STARTS

Friday, October 4: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets to send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. (Not rated, 1:40)

6:30 PM: Parking lot OPENS

6:45 PM: SUNSET

7:45 PM: MOVIE STARTS