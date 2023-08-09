The Drive-in at Union Market: The Parent Trap

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
2nd Annual Pursuit Corporate Pickleball Tournament
Sidwell Friends School (Main Gym)
Union MarketMore details
Tickets are sold out for cars, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to see THE PARENT TRAP sponsored by The Mo. Pack your chairs and blankets and set up shop in front of Union Market for great views and better-than-average concessions. Watch movies under the stars while munching on local, regional and international foods: Lebanese-inspired kabab shop Yasmine, homemade ice cream from The Creamery at Union Market, creative cocktails from Suburbia, baked treats from Ravenhook Bakehouse and more Union Market favorites
Movies, Outdoor Activities, Food + Drink
