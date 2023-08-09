Friday, August 11, 2023

The Drive-in at Union Market: The Parent Trap

Union Market

Free+

Tickets are sold out for cars, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to see THE PARENT TRAP sponsored by The Mo. Pack your chairs and blankets and set up shop in front of Union Market for great views and better-than-average concessions. Watch movies under the stars while munching on local, regional and international foods: Lebanese-inspired kabab shop Yasmine, homemade ice cream from The Creamery at Union Market, creative cocktails from Suburbia, baked treats from Ravenhook Bakehouse and more Union Market favorites

MoviesOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Friday, August 11, 2023 08:30 pm

