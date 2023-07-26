The DC Comedy Showcase at Comedy Club DC

The showroom & tavern will have you feeling fresh and ready to kick back for the best laughs. Laugh Buzz Comedy hosts nationally touring comedians and showcases the hottest local comedians. Talent from HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central are known to drop in on any given night. Bask in the cool atmosphere, enjoy friendly and attentive staff, and listen to famous comedy in a range of styles. It’s the perfect idea for D.C. date night, meeting new people, or just a fun night on the town.