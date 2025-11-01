The Dance Institute of Washington: The Spirit of Kwanzaa

$25 EARLY BIRD TICKETS ON SALE NOW – USE CODE SOKEARLYBIRD – ONLY UNTIL NOVEMBER 9TH

We invite you to experience the Dance Institute of Washington’s (DIW) most beloved and longest-running cultural arts production, the Spirit of Kwanzaa, as we celebrate 30 years of legacy.

Created by our late founder, Fabian Barnes, this annual production is more than a performance, it is a cultural rite of passage and a living archive of Black creativity, resilience, and brilliance. For three decades, the Spirit of Kwanzaa has uplifted artists by connecting them to a sense of belonging, identity, and purpose through the arts.

Join us as we honor the rich traditions of the African Diaspora through the power of dance, song, and spoken word, committed to nurturing young artists and shaping the future through the enduring spirit of Kwanzaa.

All for the culture. All for the legacy. Our story continues.

Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission

Ages: All Ages

Content Advisory: Mild usage of swearing, mild references to drug use and suicide, mild depictions of homelessness and violence, and regularly occurring references to grief.

About The Dance Institute of Washington

The Dance Institute of Washington (DIW) is the leading dance equity organization in Washington, DC. DIW’s unique model combines world-class dance experiences with comprehensive subsidized services to improve academic, career, and community opportunities. The Dance Institute of Washington increases the inclusive and diverse representation at every level of the professional ballet and dance industries in Washington, DC. Through that exemplary effort, DIW impacts racial and economic equity in dance nationally and globally.