The Crossvines Guided Tour!

Embarking on The Crossvines Guided Tour offers an unparalleled experience, blending the story and goals of The Crossvines with educational insights into winemaking with a memorable wine tasting journey. This unique opportunity- presented during the peak of autumn’s brilliance- will leave a lasting impression as you immerse yourself amid the breathtaking backdrop of the vines and scenic beauty The Crossvines offers. Throughout your visit, you’ll taste exquisite wines, learn their stories, and gain a deep appreciation for the intricate winemaking process. Don’t miss out on this curated adventure; it’s more than just a tour—it’s a memory waiting to be made.

Tours will be guided by a member of our winemaking team. To maintain the intimacy and quality of our tours, each session is limited to just 10 attendees. Please note that all tour participants must be a minimum of 21 years of age.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS | SEPT 30 – OCT 29

TIME SLOTS AVAILABLE: 11:30 AM | 1:00 PM | 2:30 PM

BE SURE TO BOOK LUNCH AT THE FARMHOUSE BISTRO BEFORE OR AFTER THE TOUR (TOURS ARE ESTIMATED TO TAKE 45 MINUTES)