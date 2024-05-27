The Crooner | The Conjuror
Tickets ($10) go on sale June 30.

An opera singer and a magician blend their talents in an intimate, immersive cabaret experience. Contemporary themes are woven into a two-man show featuring song, storytelling, sleight of hand illusions, and ukulele. Multiple performance pieces, each a vignette, inspire humorous interactions between the performers and with the audience. A high degree of audience participation makes each show unique and personal. Perfect for date nights, social group outings, and any fan of magic or music. Created, written, and performed by Atlanta’s Eddie Gammill and Chris Moorman (DuoShow) and part of the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival. Show dates: Thursday, July 11 (8:30 p.m.); Saturday, July 13 (3:45 p.m.); Sunday, July 14 (5:10 p.m.); Thursday, July 18 (9:10 p.m.); Saturday, July 20 (1:20 p.m.)

Thursday, July 11, 2024 08:30 pm
Delirium Theatre Space (former Gap store), 1120 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Box Office: 1150 Connecticut Ave, Ste 101)
