The Creator House, celebrating BIPOC arts, creativity and collective strength, opens Sept. 19-22

Take Creative Control and No Kings Collective team up again for the second edition of this 5,600-square-foot pop-up featuring art, music performances, and conversations at the intersection of creativity & policy

A pop-up creative space where BIPOC creators and policy-makers can connect, experience art, find opportunities for tactical education, network and build community, Creator House, is returning to Washington for its second year Sept. 19-22 at the Asian Fusion Gallery.

Founded by creator-focused education and advocacy organization Take Creative Control and timed to coincide with the legendary and politically significant Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference, the Creator House celebrates the BIPOC creativity and the important policy and intellectual property frameworks that protect that creativity. It aims to be a vehicle for experimentation, artistic discovery, and interdisciplinary collaboration, centering creators of color whose livelihoods depend on effectively sharing, protecting, and monetizing their work.

The Creator House (1343 L St. NW, Washington) kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with a hotly anticipated performance by unique and soulful singer Ambré, who was featured this summer on NPR’s star-making Tiny Desk series, and continues through the week with a stellar line-up of musical performances, policy talks and panel discussions featuring Congress members, thought leaders and creative advocates. It also includes exhibitions curated by DC’s own No Kings Collective.

Highlights include a panel on Advancing Black Innovation + Creativity on Wednesday; a special celebration of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and reception with DJ Mathias on Thursday; and a book talk on Friday with actress and activist Kerry Washington, who will discuss her new memoir, “Thicker Than Water.”

The Creator House will also showcase three visual art concepts: a new mural work by DC’s own No Kings; “Joy,” an exhibition curated by Syreeta Mack centering Black women and featuring DC-area artists including Jamilla Okubo and Tenbeete “Trap Bob” Solomon; and “Bring ‘Em To The Table,” which explores African-American migration, food, and agriculture, by Brandon Hill of No Kings. Take Creative Control has also partnered with Black Innovation Alliance to curate conversations on Black innovation.