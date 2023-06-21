This very popular comedy show is the most fun you’ll ever have outside of your house… because, unlike every other comedy show you’ve ever been to, you will always be laughing at The Comedy Shuffle.

At The Comedy Shuffle, a comic (any comic) does their little jokes while a seasoned comic (also lit and w/ a mic) interrupts them. If the joke doesn’t initially work, the Shuffler’s burns do. The Shuffler can end their set at any time (if it’s not going well), or let the comic go a little longer to find some brand new material (in a supportive, but accountable atmosphere).

The show is in the basement of The Comedy Loft (2 blocks west of Dupont Circle) at 8pm every Monday. Doors at 7:30pm. (List to sign-up goes out at 7pm.)