The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind event!

The Capital City Showcase, the company that produces some of the best events in the DMV, presents a unique blend of entertainment.

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

Hosted by Christian Hunt, this fantastic event is at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202. August’s edition is on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm.

This show also features stand-up comedy from the DC area’s finest comics! August’s headliner is the hilarious Winston Hodges

Here’s how it works:

1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, we pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.

EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.

For our full schedule and to buy tickets to future shows, click HERE

For questions and information, email us at [email protected]

See you at the show!