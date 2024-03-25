The Combine: literary decathlon finals

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Eaton DC (Beverly Snow room)More details
Who’s walking away with The Bag? Witness the area’s brightest lyrical legends go head to head in Freestyle & Haiku competitions, Love Poetry Slam, Compliment Battle and MORE!
SPECIAL GUEST JUDGES:
Nonchalant
Asheru
Poet Taylor (WPGC 95.5 FM)
DJ RBI
Dimes of The Meridians
MUSIC BY: DJ Sixth Sense
GUEST PERFORMER: Black Chakra
Want to compete? Prelims are April 6th from 10am-6pm at Eaton House (1203 K St NW). Register at https://wblinc.org/wblfest
