The Combine: literary decathlon finals
Saturday, April 6, 2024

1201 K St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, US
Eaton DC (Beverly Snow room)

$5 & $10 early bird tickets. $20 at the door.

Who’s walking away with The Bag? Witness the area’s brightest lyrical legends go head to head in Freestyle & Haiku competitions, Love Poetry Slam, Compliment Battle and MORE!

SPECIAL GUEST JUDGES:

Nonchalant

Asheru

Poet Taylor (WPGC 95.5 FM)

DJ RBI

Dimes of The Meridians

MUSIC BY: DJ Sixth Sense

GUEST PERFORMER: Black Chakra

Want to compete? Prelims are April 6th from 10am-6pm at Eaton House (1203 K St NW). Register at https://wblinc.org/wblfest

Saturday, April 6, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Eaton DC (Beverly Snow room)
