The Circle
Sunday, March 31, 2024

The Circle

1143 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20037, US
Dupont Circle

Your Truly DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$20+tax

About This Event

Join us for a special event hosted by The Circle—a space for meaningful conversations, deeper connections, and the celebration of love in all its forms, including the intimate aspects that make us human.
An Evening Exploring Human Connection, Love, Sex, Relationships, and Everything in between.
Our upcoming event is not just another gathering; it’s an evening dedicated to exploring the most fundamental aspects of our lives—human connection, love, sex, relationships, and everything in between. We invite you to join us in creating an atmosphere of warmth and understanding.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, March 31, 2024 04:00 pm
Doors open at 03:30 pm

Location

Your Truly DC
View Map