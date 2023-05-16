16th Annual Capital Fringe Festival

Always Unexpectedly Fringe

July 12-23

Ten Days of Performances

43 Productions; 194 Individual Shows

Festival Preview: June 23, 7-11pm

WASHINGTON – The time is near for this year’s Capital Fringe Festival, our annual celebration of theatre and freedom of expression. In 2023, the Capital Fringe Festival will feature almost entirely original theatre, dance, and unclassifiable productions with a total of 275 cast and crew members, 75% of whom are from the DMV area and 25% from other states across the country.

This year’s productions open up an exploration into an array of human experiences. ranging from the tragic Knickerbocker Theatre collapse to lighthearted brunch humor, from grappling with dementia and skin cancer to the comedic relief of stand-up performances. There is a new two-person Romeo & Juliet and stories influenced by Indigenous, Black, Queer, and Femme perspectives to a musical deep dive into legends of bluegrass music. All shows run for 50 – 75 minutes.

The festival will take place in two unoccupied office properties in Georgetown, equipped with four stages, as well as two additional stages at the Edlavitch DCJCC) and Theater J. Performances will run July 12-23. Event venue Powerhouse in Georgetown will serve as the community bar space with free live music and community space for festival-goers and participants. Mark your calendars for June 21, when the full festival schedule will be released, and tickets will go on sale.

As we prepare for our 16th annual festival, it has been 18 years since the inception of Capital Fringe (the two-year difference attributed to the pandemic). This year’s festival would not be possible without the support of our partners, including the Georgetown Business Improvement District, and our venue partners, the Edlavitch DCJCC, Theater J, JLL, JBG Smith, Powerhouse, and Brick and Mortar. In a rapidly changing DC landscape, it has become increasingly difficult to secure affordable theatre space, which is essential to sustain theatre companies and artists who operate outside of the institutionalized model of regional theatre. We extend our deepest gratitude to these partners for their commitment and curiosity in helping us keep the DC Fringe Festival alive for another year.

When Life Gives You Lemons

The theme of this year’s Festival is centered around the adage, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade!” The visual branding for this year, as in past years, has been created by Julianne Brienza, Founding Director. And what’s more, lemonade will be available for purchase at all theatre venues throughout the Festival.

Key Capital Fringe Festival Dates

July 12-23: *Wed-Fri 6pm – 11pm; Sat-Sun 11am-11pm

June 21: Capital Fringe Festival full schedule live and tickets on sale. Tickets are $15 + $2.50

handling fee. All seats are general admission.

June 23: Festival Preview 7pm-11pm, Preview starts at 7:30pm

July 23: Fringe Audience Awards & Closing Night Party 7pm-11pm

*Wednesday performances only occur at the Edlavitch DCJCC

Festival Venues

All Fringe theatre venue box offices are open during designated times, with staff members available to assist patrons. All shows run for 50-75 minutes. Box offices are open 30 minutes before the first show of the day and close 15 minutes after the final show.

Georgetown

All unoccupied Georgetown properties are transformed into Fringe theatrical venues using platforms, flats, black duvetyne, and stage curtains for masking and built and designed by an all-local DMV crew of theatre technicians. These venues will host 28 productions doing 131 shows.

Rind – 1025 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007

This venue is located across the street from 1050 Thomas Jefferson St., NW, which features three additional Fringe theatre venues. The entrance will be from the East entrance, which is on 30th Street.

1050 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Squirt – Floor 1, Sour – Floor 2, and Sweet – Floor 3

Powerhou­­­­­se 3255 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007

A five to seven-minute walk along the C&O Canal from the venues on Thomas Jefferson Street, this will be our community bar space, only open on Fridays and Saturdays 7pm-11pm, as well

as the Festival Preview on June 23 and Audience Awards/Closing Night on July 23rd.

Dupont Circle

Edlavitch DCJCC 1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

We are thrilled that the newly renovated DCJCC and Theatre J have accessibly opened their doors to the Fringe theatre community. The Cafritz Hall and Theatre J will host 15 productions doing 63 shows.

Media

Media interested in attending the Festival preview and/or speaking with a Festival spokesperson or participants should contact [email protected]

Social Media

Follow the 2023 Capital Fringe Festival on social media with #capfringe23

Twitter: @capitalfringe

Facebook: Facebook.com/CapitalFringe

Instagram: instagram.com/capitalfringe/

About Capital Fringe

Capital Fringe strives to celebrate cultural democracy and art for everyone. By embracing diversity and a spirit of independence, we create earning opportunities for individual artists. Our aim is to challenge perceptions, shake up the institutionalized hierarchy, be brave and unafraid, and serve as a launching pad for unseasoned and established artists. For more information, visit capitalfringe.org.

Fringe is supported by DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (CAH), Arch Development Corporation, Sharon Hughes Gautier Legacy Fund, Virginia Cretella Mars Foundation, Greater Washington Community Foundation, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), Prince Charitable Trust, Share Fund, Dallas Morse Coors Foundation for the Performing Arts, Nora Roberts Foundation, Max & Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, Southwest Business Improvement District, Georgetown Business Improvement District, and Fringe board, and individual donors.

Full schedule live and tickets on sale June 21st. Tickets are $15 + $2.50 handling fee. All seats are general admission.