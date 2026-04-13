The Book of Mormon (Touring)
Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The Book of Mormon (Touring)

1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW , Washington, DC 20004, US

The National Theatre

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THE BOOK OF MORMON ON TOUR

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.

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Date

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

The National Theatre
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