The Bold, Brave Artist Within: A Conversation on Fearless Creativity
Saturday, June 28, 2025

208 Queen St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Elaine's Restaurant

Tickets are FREE. Advanced registration appreciated through Eventbrite.

About This Event

Do you have what it takes to make it as a writer or an artist in general?

Are fears and doubts holding you back?

We are four authors and artists from the Maryland/DC/Virginia region leaning into our power to be joyful, resilient creators. And we say: Go for it! It’s never too late and you’re never too old.
Join Amy L. Bernstein, Sharon Burton, Erica Ginsberg, and Frankie Rollins to learn inspiring tips and strategies for tapping into your inner artist. Check out our Eventbrite page for more!

Date

Saturday, June 28, 2025 12:00 pm

Location

Elaine's Restaurant
