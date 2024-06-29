The Body Show
Saturday, July 13, 2024

1529 16th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Dupont Circle

Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DC— Cafritz Hall

$15 tickets available at https://capitalfringe.org/events/the-body-show/

DMV-area storytellers tell true stories from their lives about body image, body changes, finding peace in their bodies, and the tricky business of the physical self. In stories about disability, weight changes, trans identity, and much more, storytellers will explore how the bodies we call home are beautiful, complicated, funny, miraculous things.

Date

Saturday, July 13, 2024 02:50 pm
Doors open at 02:30 pm

Location

