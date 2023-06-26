The Biggest Cookout Ever 2023

The Biggest Cookout Ever is an outdoor food festival that celebrates the ultimate cookout experience, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and bringing people together. While BBQs are primarily about food, cookouts emphasize community. The festival’s mission is to provide a space for people to connect and celebrate, regardless of their background or location.

Bring a small cooler (no outside liquor) and a blanket or two. Turn up or chill. We’re partying either way.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT ON STAGE?

GOOD ENERGY! – Our cast of celebrity DJs/Hosts will take you on a journey through time using music, visual media, and on-stage engagements!

WHAT’s ON THE MENU?

All You Can Eat (VIP Only) ft Chef Tobias Dorzon (Huncho House) & Chef Chrishon Addison (Bite Club)

BYOF and/or grab a bite from our Food Trucks and Vendors

Cashless Bars will serve select cocktails throughout the event

OTHER ACTIVITIES: