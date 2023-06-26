Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Biggest Cookout Ever 2023

10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD
Columbia

The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park

$50+

About This Event

The Biggest Cookout Ever is an outdoor food festival that celebrates the ultimate cookout experience, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and bringing people together. While BBQs are primarily about food, cookouts emphasize community. The festival’s mission is to provide a space for people to connect and celebrate, regardless of their background or location.

Bring a small cooler (no outside liquor) and a blanket or two. Turn up or chill. We’re partying either way.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT ON STAGE?

  • GOOD ENERGY! – Our cast of celebrity DJs/Hosts will take you on a journey through time using music, visual media, and on-stage engagements!

 

WHAT’s ON THE MENU?

  • BYOF and/or grab a bite from our Food Trucks and Vendors
  • Cashless Bars will serve select cocktails throughout the event

 

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

  • Field Games by Hype Walton of Pbf Sports (BIG Jenga, BIG Beer Pong, Cornhole, Spades, & more)
  • Cookout Trivia w/ Giveaways by Tequila Tal
  • Photo Ops – 360 Camera Stations, Digital Photo booth by PXL Booth
  • More to be announced

Sunday, July 2, 2023 02:00 pm

