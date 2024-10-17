The Big Sing

Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Open House Reception + Floral Making Mixer
MONKO Dispensary
The National CathedralMore details
It’s the second-largest cathedral in the United States and the third-tallest building in Washington, D.C. Now, feel the reverberating acoustics of the National Cathedral for yourself with this FREE event!
The Kennedy Center, the Washington National Cathedral, and Levine Music team up to present this community sing for everyone. No singing experience is required—just BYOV (bring your own voice)! Experience the social and psychological benefits of singing together in one of the most beautiful spaces in D.C.
The event will be conducted by Micah Hendler, founder and artistic director of the Jerusalem Youth Chorus.
This is first-come, first-served event—tickets are not needed. RSVPing does not guarantee entrance to the performance but provides your information so that we can update and remind you of the event. Please arrive early to ensure you have a seat.
InterestsEvents, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodCleveland Park
Share with friends