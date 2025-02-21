THE BIG DYKE MARKET
Saturday, March 29, 2025

3400 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010 United States

About This Event

FemmeFatale & QueerTalkDC are partnering up for an unforgettable event that aims to uplift Sapphic owned businesses and creatives throughout the DMV area. This event is designed to bring together creatives, artisans, and small businesses that align with our missions of fostering meaningful connections, artistic expression, and a vibrant community experience.

Enjoy art installations, 30+ vendors, two amazing DJ’s with DJ Zemi and DJ Honey and a patio. Come out, rain or shine to support local sapphic owned businesses and walk away maybe with some new clothers or art prints!

Date

Saturday, March 29, 2025 01:00 pm

Location

