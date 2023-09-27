The Big Build

Children and adults will learn side-by-side with roofers, plumbers, designers, artisans, and more in this FREE, hands-on festival celebrating the world we design and build. Kids of all ages will explore a wide variety of unique, interactive activities from professions including plumbing, home remodeling, construction, woodworking, and many more.

From 10 am to 4 pm, the Museum’s Great Hall will be filled with dozens of booths with activities such as wiring a light, pouring concrete, and hammering nails. Everyone will have the opportunity to use real tools and even climb inside construction equipment like a crane at the outdoor Truck Petting Zoo!

Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts can earn their STEM Career Exploration badges by discovering the many trade career possibilities and speaking with professionals in STEM positions. The Tech Room will have augmented reality demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, and other immersive digital activities to engage older children and teens. Storytimes throughout the day will inspire younger visitors to explore the world and find their place within it.