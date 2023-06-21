The Be Owt Weekend 2023

Member Price: $60 Learn More

Join us from June 23-25 for The Be Owt Weekend, an annual weekend experience featuring the 26th annual BOOBTA Cookout and the 13th annual Phil Ferguson Memorial Golf Tournament.

Kicking the weekend off Friday (all day) with the Golf Tournament at Renditions Golf Course, a day of friendly competition for all skill levels, and the night with the welcome party at Air Restaurant and Lounge, followed by a double-header finale on Saturday starting with the BOOBTA cookout at Anacostia Park, and concluding with the NightCap at Perch SW Rooftop Lounge.

Friday (Day) | Renditions Golf Course (9AM-5PM)

Friday (Night) | Air Restaurant and Lounge DC (8PM-3AM)

Saturday (Day) | Anacostia Park (1PM-6PM)

Saturday (Night) | Perch SW Rooftop Lounge (8PM-1AM)

1 Weekend | 4 Events | Unlimited Vibes!!