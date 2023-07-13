Sunday, July 23, 2023

The Barbie Parties: Malibu Pool Party 2

1101 First St. NE, DC

Wunder Garten

Free+

About This Event

Get ready for a series of parties that will bring out your inner Barbie and create unforgettable memories. Each day of the week will feature a different Barbie theme, ensuring that every party is a unique and exciting experience.

Malibu Pool Party 2: Dive into a world of summer fun and relaxation at our Pool Party. Enjoy refreshing beverages, soak up the sun, and indulge in poolside delights. 21+ Free Event

EventsDJOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

