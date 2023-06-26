The Barbie Parties: Barbie-Q

Get ready for a series of parties that will bring out your inner Barbie and create unforgettable memories. Each day of the week will feature a different Barbie theme, ensuring that every party is a unique and exciting experience. Here’s a sneak peek of what awaits you during our week of Barbie-themed parties:

July 20th 6pm

Barbie-Q: Get ready to sizzle and sparkle, where we’re combining the best of summer barbecues with the magic of Barbie. We are thrilled to invite you to our Barbie-cue Themed Party, where mouthwatering food, delightful company, and Barbie-inspired fun come together for an unforgettable celebration.