Saturday, July 22, 2023

The Barbie Parties: Barbie + Ken Doll Ball

1101 First St. NE, DC
NoMa

Wunder Garten

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Get ready for a series of parties that will bring out your inner Barbie and create unforgettable memories. Each day of the week will feature a different Barbie theme, ensuring that every party is a unique and exciting experience. Here’s a sneak peek of what awaits you during our week of Barbie-themed parties:

July 22nd 8:30pm

Barbie & Ken Doll Ball: Get ready to dance the night away at the Ball. Groove to the beats of chart-topping hits, enjoy mesmerizing light displays, and show off your best moves on the dance floor. This party will be the ultimate Barbie extravaganza!

Tags

Dance

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, July 22, 2023 08:30 pm

Location

Wunder Garten
View Map