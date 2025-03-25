The Baltimore Amateur Open

The Amateur Pickleball Association is the largest amateur player tour in the nation with nearly 150 tournaments planned for 2025 and the only program with PicklePerks where every participant earns money with APA with every registration and event victory! Turn your entry and event results into cash that can be applied to future tournaments and/or apparel. Visit www.APATournaments.com/PicklePerks/ for complete details and join APA for an exclusive player experience in 2025.

This event is open to all players from 2.5-5.0 with events broken down by skill level first and then age division dependent on the total number of teams/players registered within each skill level of play. Formatting includes round-robin play with brackets to follow with the majority of players competing in 7-9 games during this event.

Registration Rates – Early Bird $80 for first event, $65 for second

Schedule – formatting will typically have Doubles (8am+) on Saturday, Mixed Doubles (8am+) on Sunday

Format – there is a 6 game guarantee in place; single game round-robin matches played to 11, win by 2, for doubles followed by brackets

Divisions – to simplify registration, all registrations will be sorted by skill level during the registration process before being sorted by age when and where possible.