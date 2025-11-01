The American Pops Orchestra: The Three Broadway Tenors

Get ready to be swept off your feet as The Three Broadway Tenors—Justin Guarini, Cheyenne Jackson, and James Monroe Iglehart—take the stage together for the very first time. These three Broadway, TV, and Film sensations bring their larger-than-life voices to a night filled with unforgettable music at the beautiful Lang Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center.

From timeless ballads to soulful showstoppers, the program spans Broadway covers made famous by legends like Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Stevie Wonder, and so many more.

Join Justin Guarini (American Idol, Wicked), Cheyenne Jackson (Glee, 30 Rock), and James Monroe Igleheart (Tony Award Winner, Aladdin) and The American Pops Orchestra promise an electrifying, one-night-only concert that will leave you smiling, swaying, and cheering for more.