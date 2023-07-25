The 50 States Ride is an annual recreational social ride that invites over 700 riders to join WABA on 1 of our 3 routes: the breezy, 10 mile Joy Ride; the 25-30 mile Low Stress Network Ride, emphasizing some of DC’s newest bike infrastructure, and the headline 62 mile 50 States Ride—a challenging route that takes riders on every state named avenue in the District. The 2023 50 States Ride will take place on Saturday, September 23rd.

This ride is a fundraiser. Registration fees support WABA’s work in the DC region and our mission of empowering people to ride bikes, build connections and transform places.