Welcome to the 1st International Scientific Conference on Amhara Survival Struggle!

Theme: “Preserving Heritage, Defending Rights: Scientific Insights into the Amhara People’s Fight for Justice and Survival”

Join us for a day filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and engaging presentations. This in-person event will bring together scholars, researchers, and professionals policymakers, politicians, programmers, managers/leaders or partner organization working with Human rights and civic societies from the international community to share experiences and knowledge around Amhara’s history, heritage, evidence based political and socio-economic challenges and possible recommendations to address the challenges of Amhara people in Ethiopia.

