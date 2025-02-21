The 1st International Scientific Conference on Amhara Survival Struggle
Saturday, March 22, 2025

The 1st International Scientific Conference on Amhara Survival Struggle

2425 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA 22201 United States

Association of the United States Army

About This Event

Welcome to the 1st International Scientific Conference on Amhara Survival Struggle!

Theme: “Preserving Heritage, Defending Rights: Scientific Insights into the Amhara People’s Fight for Justice and Survival”

Join us for a day filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and engaging presentations. This in-person event will bring together scholars, researchers, and professionals policymakers, politicians, programmers, managers/leaders or partner organization working with Human rights and civic societies from the international community to share experiences and knowledge around Amhara’s history, heritage, evidence based political and socio-economic challenges and possible recommendations to address the challenges of Amhara people in Ethiopia.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the Amhara struggle for survival. Register now to secure your spot at this exciting conference!

Date

Saturday, March 22, 2025 09:00 am

Location

Association of the United States Army
