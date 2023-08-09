Saturday, August 26, 2023

That’s So Vintage Pop-Up Market

416 MORSE St. NE, DC

AutoShop at Union Market

Calling all vintage lovers! Join us for round two of That’s So Vintage Market at AutoShop in Union Market District for a one-of-a-kind vintage shopping experience. You’ll have access to 15+ local vintage curators of home goods, size and gender-inclusive clothing, vinyl records and more. Enjoy food and drinks available for purchase from your favorite neighborhood staples while you jam out to live tunes. Register for tickets now!

Saturday, August 26, 2023 11:00 am

AutoShop at Union Market
