Thanksgiving Workout: HIIT and Flow
Thursday, November 28, 2024

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA

Dock5 at Union Market

About This Event

In our invigorating 50-minute workout, we blend the power of high intensity interval training (HIIT) with the mindfulness of breathwork and the serenity of yoga. Through dynamic movements and focused breathing, we elevate our physical and mental well-being. Embracing kindness towards ourselves and others, we cultivate a supportive community that uplifts and motivates each other towards our fitness goals. Join us in this holistic workout experience that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit.

Date

Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:00 am

Location

