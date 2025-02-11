Thank Me Later Comedy Show Featuring Cerrome Russell! [BET, DC Improv]

The “Thank Me Later” Comedy Show is a monthly stand-up comedy show hosted by DMV Favorite comedian Dom Grayer featuring comedians across the East Coast seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more!

Our next feature headliner is truly a treat to have and happy to have return on the Thank Me Later Comedy Show. This month we have the hilarious Cerrome Russell headlining! Cerrome started his comedy career while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He has made guest appearances on BET, opened for Hannibal Burress, and is a regular feature at the world famous DC Improv! He has recently featured in Los Angeles for the Kev on Stage “Keep Your Distance” show & has been praised for his truthful, off-center comedy style. We’re happy to have him hit the stage for us again and trust me you won’t want to miss this!

Showtime’s Friday, February 21st! Tickets are only $15! Show starts at 8pm & BYOB so bring any drink you like! There’s also homemade ice cream & pizza shops available in the venue building for purchase

Tickets are limited & go quickly, so grab them while you can!