THA’ BLOCK PARTY! (Maryland Pride and Arts Festival)

MOCO RECONNECT’S YOUTH ARTS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM PRESENTS: “Tha’ Block Party” – DMV Pride and Arts Festival for all people, based in Wheaton, Maryland! The YAE fellowship members of MoCo Reconnect have planned a family friendly community festival with the help of other non-profits to spread community awareness.

Awareness for what you may ask? Youth homelessness and education! We want to shine a light on some amazing local artists towards the benefit of our community’s awareness of youth housing insecurity and many other obstacles they face. Our main goal is to connect the youth 16-24 to resources and possibilities waiting to be utilized. Not only that, we want to show our upcoming adults that we in the DMV are a loving and supportive community.

What better way to show our appreciation and care than a Block Party Fest? And who knows? If the turn out is successful maybe this could be an annual affair! We hope to see you there!