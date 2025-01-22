Test Day with WØRK
Saturday, January 25, 2025

Test Day with WØRK

1325 5th St NE Suite H Washington, 20002 United States
Union Market

WØRK Fitness

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

We designed Test Day as the NFL Combine for everyday athletes—a way to measure and improve performance over time. Test Day serves as a baseline, testing your max effort across five exercises proven to measure athletic performance. Your coaches deliver results in real time, pinpointing a game plan to reach your goals over the next three months.

Presented in partnership with local woman-owned small business Miel Coffee Co. to provide complimentary coffee for all participants and spectators! Visitors are welcome to watch the events.

Tags

fitness

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, January 25, 2025 07:30 am

Location

WØRK Fitness
View Map