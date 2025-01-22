Test Day with WØRK

We designed Test Day as the NFL Combine for everyday athletes—a way to measure and improve performance over time. Test Day serves as a baseline, testing your max effort across five exercises proven to measure athletic performance. Your coaches deliver results in real time, pinpointing a game plan to reach your goals over the next three months.

Presented in partnership with local woman-owned small business Miel Coffee Co. to provide complimentary coffee for all participants and spectators! Visitors are welcome to watch the events.