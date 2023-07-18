Growing up an only child in a small town in Oregon, Tessa Violet always had a deep desire to create authentic connections with people. YouTube was the first platform which allowed her to foster those connections; as she grew up, and the platform evolved, it became a place for many budding musicians to flock.

After moving to LA, Tessa released her debut album Bad Ideas in Fall 2019 – rounding out a breakout year for the rising artist. The sole songwriter on all but one of her debut album tracks, the project received Spotify’s NMF Times Square billboard, and the hit single “Crush” amassed 200M+ aggregate streams alone.

Over the last year, Tessa Violet has released several standout singles – ‘YES MOM’, ‘BREAKDOWN’ and ‘Kitchen Song’, and created several of her own trends on TikTok, giving her the ability to test and create demand for new music before release. With almost 40 million likes on TikTok, Tessa’s unique approach to engaging with fans on the platform has helped her continue to grow her fanbase and celebrate her wins with the world.

On the heels of her sold out “Rise of the Phoenix” tour, Tessa is gearing up to release her sophomore album and bring her breathtaking live show around the world. Tessa continues to captivate her audience with her thoughtful lyricism, dreamy melodies, and genre-defying sound.