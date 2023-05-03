The Tephra ICA Arts Festival (formerly known as the Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival) returns to the unique outdoor environment of Reston Town Center. In its 32nd year, this special weekend is supported by Title Sponsor Peraton and brings to Reston over 200 artists from around the country who produce high quality, hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind artworks. Visitors to the Festival will have the opportunity to purchase work directly from exceptional artists, as well as enjoy free innovative performances and creative hands-on art projects.

This year’s Festival will mark the 50th anniversary of Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art (Tephra ICA), a dynamic cultural institution with a rich history in providing innovative experiences around contemporary art. The Tephra ICA Arts Festival is produced as a fundraiser for Tephra ICA and art sales directly benefit the participating artists. All other proceeds support Tephra ICA and its year-round exhibitions and educational programming, which are almost always free and open to the public. To learn about volunteering, sponsoring and other ways to get involved, please visit www.tephraica.org/festival.

FREE parking is available in all Reston Town Center garages for festival weekend courtesy of Boston Properties. Reston Community Center is a proud sponsor of the Tephra ICA Arts Festival.