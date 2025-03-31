Mark your calendars for the Tephra ICA Arts Festival taking place on May 17–18 at the Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia! Over 200 contemporary artists and artisans will travel from across the country to present original artwork.



Now in its 34rd year, this marquee cultural event provides the opportunity to purchase art from contemporary artists while also enjoying a full slate of free programs, including monumental public sculptures and performances by Chicago-based artist Claire Ashley, a Festival Art Park for all ages, food vendors, guided tours, artist demos, and a sip & stroll.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, May 17

Artist Booths: 10am–6pm

Festival Art Park: 12pm–4pm

Guided Tours: Hourly tours starting at 11am

Artist Demos: 12–4pm

Claire Ashley Performance: 12pm and 3pm in Reston Town Square Park

Reston Concerts on the Town: 7:30pm in Reston Town Center Pavilion

Sunday, May 18

Artist Booths: 11am–5pm

Festival Art Park: 12pm–4pm

Guided Tours: Hourly tours starting at 11am

Artist Demos: 12–4pm

Claire Ashley Performance: 12pm and 3pm in Reston Town Square Park

To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.tephraica.org/festival.