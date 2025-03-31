Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 4:00:pm
Uncorked: D.C.
Nationals Park
Reston Town CenterMore details
Mark your calendars for the Tephra ICA Arts Festival taking place on May 17–18 at the Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia! Over 200 contemporary artists and artisans will travel from across the country to present original artwork.
Now in its 34rd year, this marquee cultural event provides the opportunity to purchase art from contemporary artists while also enjoying a full slate of free programs, including monumental public sculptures and performances by Chicago-based artist Claire Ashley, a Festival Art Park for all ages, food vendors, guided tours, artist demos, and a sip & stroll.
Saturday, May 17
Artist Booths: 10am–6pm
Festival Art Park: 12pm–4pm
Guided Tours: Hourly tours starting at 11am
Artist Demos: 12–4pm
Claire Ashley Performance: 12pm and 3pm in Reston Town Square Park
Reston Concerts on the Town: 7:30pm in Reston Town Center Pavilion
Sunday, May 18
Artist Booths: 11am–5pm
Festival Art Park: 12pm–4pm
Guided Tours: Hourly tours starting at 11am
Artist Demos: 12–4pm
Claire Ashley Performance: 12pm and 3pm in Reston Town Square Park
To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.tephraica.org/festival.
InterestsArtists, Events, Live performances, Outdoor Activities, Performing arts
NeighborhoodReston / Herndon, VA
Share with friends