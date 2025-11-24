Team DC – Night Out Watch Party
Sunday, November 30, 2025

2004 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, United States

Her Diner

Football fever has swept many of our members up, so we are ONCE MORE bringing you a Commanders event. This time, Sunday night at HER DINER we will gather again to cheer on the home team, and raise money for the Team DC Scholarship Fund.

We are selling squares for a raffle, with prizes for every quarter – so that’s 4 chances to win per square. Our board is almost half sold, so get your squares now HERE.

Sunday, November 30, 2025 08:00 pm

Her Diner
