Team DC – Night Out Watch Party

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Her Diner
Football fever has swept many of our members up, so we are ONCE MORE bringing you a Commanders event. This time, Sunday night at HER DINER we will gather again to cheer on the home team, and raise money for the Team DC Scholarship Fund.
We are selling squares for a raffle, with prizes for every quarter – so that’s 4 chances to win per square. Our board is almost half sold, so get your squares now HERE.
